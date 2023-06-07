Lawsuit: Legacy Media Illegally Colluded With Big Tech to Censor Online News

According to a new lawsuit, some of the worlds oldest media organizations illegally colluded with Big Tech companies to collectively censor online news.

The 108-page suit alleges that Reuters, the Associated Press, the BBC, and the other organizations violated US law with the collusion, which was done after forming a coalition called the Trusted News Initiative (TNI).

First launched in March 2020 at the start of the “covid pandemic,” the TNI worked alongside social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, as well as numerous legacy media outlets, to silence people’s free speech.

According to the Epoch Times: The coalition was formed in 2020 to try to stop “harmful disinformation myths” and “fake news,” according to the BBC. Jessica Cecil of the BBC, the former head of TNI, has described the coalition as “cooperation between tech and media,” with the work including finding “practical ways to choke off” alleged false information from sources that aren’t part of the group.

That led to Big Tech censorship of competitors to the media organizations, such as Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness of vaccine safety concerns, the nonprofit said in the new suit.

But the TNI has actually deemed accurate or possibly true information as false, including the possibility that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in China, Children’s Health Defense says.