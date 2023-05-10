NBC Host Melts Down Over News Tucker Carlson Won’t Be ‘Policed For Speech’ On Twitter Show

NBC host Tom Costello had a meltdown live on air Tuesday when he learned that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will not be “policed” for his speech on his new show.

Carlson announced Tuesday that his show will be airing on Twitter exclusively because it allows free speech.

“As of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson said in his announcement video. “The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now. Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site – everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”

Carlson said his show will air “soon.”

Costello became furious about the news during Tuesday night’s segment of “Hallie Jackson NOW.”

“Okay, well listen, Twitter was already under fire for misinformation, disinformation, all-out lies, anti-Semitism [and] racism before Elon Musk took over, and now it’s gotten kind of crazy — seemingly unmoored, if you will. Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says, or is this the point? It’s just a free for all?” he wondered.

NBC’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: “Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says or is this the point? It’s just a free for all?”



pic.twitter.com/BmgZpPGFlm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 10, 2023

“I think this is the point, it is a free for all, it’s what Elon Musk wants to provide,” former CNN host Brian Stelter said, arguing Carlson’s announcement “may cement” Twitter as a “right-wing website.”

Stelter then argued Carlson was a “drag” on Fox’s profits, with both him and Costello claiming advertisers will leave Twitter over the launch of Carlson’s new show.