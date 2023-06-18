Martial Law: Unprecedented Military Movements Being Reported Across the USA

Thousands of reports of American military being deployed across U.S. towns and cities have flooded Twitter in recent days, leaving many wondering if martial law is about to be declared in America.

Here are a handful of the latest videos posted to Twitter:

Philadelphia:

Hello Philly 🔥 Oh but I’m a Conspiracy Theorist who has done nothing but show the whole world a Blueprint via Military Laws, Regs, Acts, Statutes, Codes, of a COG and Military Occupancy. Vindication is on the way 💪🏼💯🇺🇸 #StormBrewing pic.twitter.com/wFv14uEqUG — Derek Johnson (@rattletrap1776) June 17, 2023

Tank group in Idaho Falls:

BREAKING NEWS! Tank group on the highway in Idaho falls today! pic.twitter.com/CV3aXDKgbS — Derek Broes (@WillingWitness) June 17, 2023

South Carolina:

Few reports from TS since this morning : pic.twitter.com/Z3xGgFzj5o — Paul FREEDOM Chen (@PaulFreedomChen) June 17, 2023

A few in PA too:

In Bakersville, Ca:

Also in the air!

I’m am not the only one tracking things. I cannot keep up with the messages and information. pic.twitter.com/j4FKHh2vlB — Derek Broes (@WillingWitness) June 17, 2023

This was captured about a week ago in the San Diego area:

I captured this video about a week ago.



Northern San Diego area pic.twitter.com/9Bg00UKRAF — juanwick 🟧👾 (@juanwicketh) June 17, 2023

Joe Biden’s helicopters practice landing for visit to Marin county, CA:

Strangesounds.org reports: Are these drills? All taking place almost at the same time across multiple states around the US? Or is something bigger taking place? Anyone have more info on this, please post in the comments or on the Twitter thread below…

You will find more videos and pictures on this Twitter Thread as the story updates…