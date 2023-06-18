Canadian Gov’t Bombshell: “Unvaccinated Were Right About mRNA Jabs” – Stunning Admission

The Canadian government has issued a rare apology to unvaccinated citizens last week, and admitted they were right all along about the elite’s agenda behind the mass vaccination campaign.

Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta in Canada, took the brave and unprecedented step of apologizing to unvaccinated Canadians who faced unfair treatment from the government throughout the “pandemic.” But Ms. Smith went beyond just issuing an apology, Danielle actually made a promise: anyone who was terminated from their job due to their refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine will be reinstated.

Revolver.news reports: Comedian and conservative podcaster Jimmy Dore was actually blown away by this apology and covered it at length.

This apology and promise form Ms. Smith sends a powerful message to globalist elites: you were all wrong, and everybody knows it. Thanks to her humility, Danielle Smith has set a new standard in political leadership. Her acknowledgement of the horrors faced by the unvaccinated and her willingness to take responsibility for the government’s disgusting actions during the pandemic show she has the potential to be a good leader. However, the proof is in the pudding. The next time something like this happens — and you know it will — Danielle better be on the side of the people, not the government.