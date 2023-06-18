First Major World Politician Apologizes To the Unvaccinated: ‘You Were Right, We Were Wrong’

Danielle Smith, the premier of Alberta, Canada, is the first major elected politician in the world to issue a heartfelt apology to the unvaccinated for crimes perpetrated against their human rights by the government during Covid lockdowns.

Given that we now understand Covid vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus, and have caused millions of sudden deaths in young, healthy people, Premier Smith was asked if she would apologize on behalf of the state of Alberta for the government’s authoritarian treatment of the unvaccinated. She replied:

“I can apologize right now. I’m deeply sorry,” she said, “for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status, I’m deeply sorry. For any government employee that was fired from their job, because of their vaccine status, and I welcome them back if they want to come back.”

Jimmy Dore was stunned by the apology and covered it at length on his show. Watch:

Even more amazing than the heartfelt apology, Premier Smith said she was seriously considering granting a legal amnesty to any Albertans charged with lockdown offenses.

Alberta is the first jurisdiction in Canada — perhaps even in the world — to apologize to its unvaccinated citizens for discriminating against them.

According to Smith, the unvaccinated are the most discriminated people she has ever witnessed in her lifetime.

Smith's comments about the unvaccinated being the most discriminated against group she's seen in her lifetime?



After she took office as premier.



October 11, 2022



/3 pic.twitter.com/WG1h1DOCFM — The Breakdown (@TheBreakdownAB) May 24, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the premier is now the subject of attacks by mainstream media and Big Tech who are attempting to silence her.

Last week, Premier Smith announced Facebook had inexplicably suspended her account for a few days.

“Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world,” Smith protested Wednesday, in a tweet tagging Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans — if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any one of us.

“Regardless of our political leanings, we must all stand against censorship.”