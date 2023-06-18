Students At Massachusetts College Told To Stop Using “Gender Specific” Words Like Mom & Dad

A Massachusetts college has created pronoun guidelines to encourages its students to avoid using “gender specific” words such as mother and father.

Springfield college included its recommendations as part of its “Gender Pronouns” page, which aims to direct students on the ‘supposedly’ correct language with regards to LGBT individuals in order to promote “gender inclusivity”

TGP reports: The guidelines state, “Springfield College is committed to valuing and validating the gender identity and expression of members of the campus community. Gender identity refers to an individual’s internal sense of gender, regardless of the sex assigned to them at birth or the sex designation on their legal documents.”

“One way that Springfield College seeks to create gender-inclusive academic, living, and work environments is by encouraging all members of the campus community to indicate the pronouns they use for themselves, if desired, in classes, residence halls, workplaces, and other settings, and by encouraging members of the campus community to respect these pronouns.”

“Gendered” nouns to avoid include: “mother/father,” “sister/brother,” “mankind,” “man-made,” “boyfriend/girlfriend,” “husband/wife,” “son/daughter,” “freshman,” and “congressman.”

The guidelines further state that pronouns are “important” because “It is a privilege to not have to worry about which pronoun someone is going to use for you based on how they perceive your gender. If you have this privilege, yet fail to respect someone else’s gender identity, it is disrespectful and hurtful.”

And if someone doesn’t disclose their pronouns to you? “Please note that if a student, staff, or community member tells you that they do not want to disclose their pronouns or do not wish their pronouns to be public knowledge, you can refer to that person by their name only (i.e., Leo’s book is over there. Can you please hand it to Leo?).”

“This is just the latest salvo in the Left’s ongoing war on normalcy. They’re trying to erase sex differences, to pretend that man and woman, father and mother, are just arbitrary categories,” Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Rob Jenkins said. “It’s also another attack on plain language. One of the main things I teach my writing students is to say what they want to say in as few words as possible. Leftists routinely ignore that prime directive; indeed, they often turn it on its head, inventing new, complex, multi-syllabic phrases to describe simple concepts.”

“What are we supposed to call parents now?,” asked Jenkins. “‘Male parent’ and ‘female parent’? ‘Non-birthing parent’ and ‘birthing parent’? ‘Gestating partner’ and ‘non-gestating partner’? ‘Egg donor’ and ‘sperm donor’? Please. We already have perfectly good words for those people, words that have served humanity well for millennia. We call them “mothers” and ‘fathers.’”