Seattle Police Blast 2 Dozen Holes in 67-Yr-Old Pedophile Caught Trying to Rape 7-Yr-Old

April 21, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
Seattle police fatally shot a 67-year-old pedophile who arrived at a hotel suite to have a threesome with two young girls aged 11 and 7 years.

Instead of meeting his child victims, the pedophile was greeted by members of the Seattle police department waiting to arrest him at DoubleTree Suites as part of a sting operation.

Bodycam footage showed the man, wearing a jacket and carrying a bag, arrive at 3.13pm on Wednesday and knock on the hotel room door.

When the door opened, the pedophile immediately pulled a gun from his jacket before police could apprehend him, and the first officer lunged at the weapon to wrestle it from his grasp. Watch:

Daily Mail report: The gun went off once in the struggle, grazing one of the officers’ legs, before another cop shot the pedophile twice and he fell to the ground.

Three officers fired well over a dozen rounds into the man as he lay on the ground, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz said internet crimes against children increased 67 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

‘For our officers, these situations are dangerous, unpredictable, and can escalate rapidly,’ he said. 

The officers were with the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children, whose colleagues had snared the pedophile in an online sting.

