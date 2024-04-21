Top Oncologist Demands FDA Recall Covid Jabs Over Skyrocketing Cancer Among the Vaccinated

World renowned oncologist and professor Angus Dalgleish, known for his cancer and HIV research, has urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to immediately recall the “fundamentally flawed” Covid mRNA shots.

According to Prof. Dalgleish, the Covid mRNA shots lead to an “uncontrolled amount of spike protein production in the body,” because the modified mRNA containing N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) allows the mRNA to last in the body for “an indefinite period of time.”

Prof. Dalgleish served on the board of advisors for “the mRNA vaccine company” for five years, and as he explained during an interview with Dr. John Campbell, the public were misled regarding the nature of the shots.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“You should never use them [mRNA shots] in the general population as vaccines because they’re not,” said Prof. Dalgleish. “They should be completely banned!” Watch:

Furthermore, Prof. Dalgleish explains he believes the Covid shots are contributing to the explosive growth in rapid onset cancers around the world.

Three years after the roll-out, we now understand the spike protein inhibits the activity of tumor suppressor genes and interferes with BRCA, which keeps ovarian and breast cancer in check.

“Healthy, active tumor suppressor genes greatly reduce my chances of getting cancer,” said Dr. Campbell. “I want my tumor suppressor genes to be as active as possible.

“The idea is, if the spike protein is going to inhibit the activity of these tumor suppressor genes, what is left to suppress the tumor?”

“Interfere with these things and the cancer pops out much earlier,” said Dr. Dalgleish, explaining the explosion of turbo cancer in young and healthy people. “That’s what I’m worried about.”

In related news, an Israeli scientist who partnered with Pfizer to produce mRNA vaccines is on record admitting each jab contains “billions of nanorobots” that can be “switched on and off.” Watch: