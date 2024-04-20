Another Fully Vaxxed Footballer Dies Mid-Game After Suffering Massive Heart Attack

Another young, healthy footballer who recently took the mRNA COVID booster has died on the pitch mid-game.

Italian striker Mattia Giani, 26, was seen clutching his chest as he attempted to shoot a goal, before collapsing and being rushed to hospital.

“Castelfiorentino striker Mattia Giani was rushed to hospital after clutching his chest and collapsing seconds after he took a shot at goal in the 15th minute of a game at Lanciotto Campi in Tuscany on Sunday,” Daily Mail reports.

100percentfedup.com reports: His heart reportedly stopped beating for several minutes before he was taken to the Careggi Hospital in Florence.

He died the following day.

Per Daily Mail:

The governing body for Italian football said that a minute’s silence will be held at all matches, from top-flight to amateur level, played this weekend in Giani’s memory. Footballers and family alike have poured their hearts out in tribute to the deceased player. AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini, whose sister is currently dating Giani’s brother Elia, dedicated his goal in the 2-1 Europa League win against AC Milan on Thursday to Giani, telling Sky Sports Italia: ‘My sister and Mattia’s family are suffering. The world around them has collapsed, but they will rise again. I wanted to dedicate this goal to him.’ Mancini was seen wearing a T-shirt that said in Italian: ‘Farewell Mattia, forever with us.’

“#ASRoma offer our condolences on the tragic death of Mattia Giani following an on-field medical emergency. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Castelfiorentino United,” AS Roma stated.

From The U.S. Sun:

Reports in Italy say investigators want to clarify issues such as the timing of the emergency treatment he received. Dad Sandro has also filed a complaint to “understand how our son died”. He has questioned what medical services were on hand at the Lanciotto Campi in Tuscany for Sunday’s match. The tragedy happened after Giani took a shot at goal, then fell, holding his chest. It’s understood his heart stopped beating for several minutes and a club masseur reportedly tried to resuscitate him on the pitch. Giani was then taken to Florence’s Careggi Hospital but died there on Monday.