Law Students At Boston University Offered Therapy Over Recent Supreme Court Rulings

Boston University School of Law has reminded students who are upset about the recent rulings by the US Supreme Court that the school is offering mental health counseling services.

The students were offered therapy to help them ‘navigate these times’ following three controversial Supreme Court decisions this week about affirmative action, religious freedom and student debt forgiveness.

And these are the people who are going to be lawyers?

The BU Law Student Government Association’s (SGA) statement, sent out to law students Friday afternoon, denounced the three Supreme Court decisions of the week: Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis and Biden v. Nebraska.

In an email obtained by Fox News Digital, the student board began by lambasting the Supreme Court’s decision in the Students for Fair Admissions case, which declared race-based affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional.

“[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype,” the letter stated. “They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process.”

“However, as many of our students know and Justice Sotomayor says in her dissent, ‘ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,'” the letter proclaimed.

“As a reminder, BU also offers a number of wellness resources that are willing and able to help students navigate these times.”

The university’s law school is not offering specialized counseling for its students, but the SGA recommended resources that are already available.

