Hunter Biden Sends MAGA Cease-and-Desist Letter: “I Am NOT a Deplorable Pervert”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer has sent a cease-and-desist letter to prevent Trump supporters from calling him out for being a drug-addled pervert.

According to the letter, President Trump’s social media posts criticizing the First Son “could injure the Biden family.”

For years, Trump has been one of Hunter Biden’s fiercest critics. Recently he claimed that the White House knows who smuggled cocaine into one of the most secure buildings in the world.

“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS,” Trump declared on Truth Social. “If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

Breitbart.com reports: Abbe Lowell, one of Hunter Biden’s many expensive lawyers, told ABC News that Trump’s rhetoric on social media “could lead to [Hunter Biden’s] or his family’s injury.”

“This is not a false alarm,” Lowell claimed. “We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump — if you have not done so already — that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop.”

Lowell added that Trump’s team “need not respond” to the letter but warned the president “how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble.”

Kash Patel, former chief of staff at the Pentagon and former deputy director of national intelligence, exclusively told Breitbart News the letter is not a substantive legal request and is just “fodder for the media to attack” Trump.

“Abbe is a fantastic attorney, this sort of filing is a public plea, rather than a substantive legal request,” he said. “It only provides the media with meaningless fodder to attack President Trump, and in true lackey fashion, they will all follow suit.”

“Perhaps he can definitely tell us if his client has brought narcotics onto the white house compound — now that is of actual great media and legal interest,” he added.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, exclusively told Breitbart News the letter was malarky and the president’s “crack house and corruption den” puts Hunter at the center of attention.

“If President Biden doesn’t want his adult son to become a subject of public discussion, Biden shouldn’t let Hunter serve as the bagman for the Biden foreign-corruption racket,” Mike said. “And unless Hunter’s changing Joe’s diapers, Biden shouldn’t let his 53-year-old son stay in the White House, vacation at Camp David, or fly on Air Force One and Marine One.”

“Biden definitely shouldn’t let his degenerate, drug-addict son snort cocaine on the Truman Balcony for Fourth of July celebrations,” he added. “Biden has turned the White House into a crack house and corruption den. It’s time for the American people to take out the trash in November 2024.”