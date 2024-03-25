Kamala Harris Smiles & Claps Along To Protest Song Before Realizing It Was Aimed At Her!

Kamala Harris has been mocked online after she was seen happily clapping along to a Spanish protest song…. before awkwardly realising that the song was in protest against her

During her visit to Puerto Rico on Friday, the Vice President was seen smiling and clapping as protesters banged on drums and sang in Spanish.

However her cheerful mood came to an abrupt end when she was told what they were singing about!

She suddenly stopped clapping, lowered her hands and assumed a more serious facial expression as the song continued.

The song was a protest anthem that questioned: ‘We want to know, Kamala, what did you come to do? We want to know, Kamala, what is going to happen?’

The Mail Online reports: Harris was initially enjoying what she thought was a fun song but it appeared she was clued into the translation of the lyrics by Executive Director Mariana Reyes, who accompanied her on the trip.

The song took aim at the vice president, the Biden administration in general and their policies.

A half dozen demonstrators performing on the street in front of the vice president signaled support in their song for the Palestinian people amid conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, as well as for Haiti as gang violence threatens to completely collapse the island’s government.

‘Long live free Palestine and Haiti too,’ they say in the song, according to a DailyMail.com translation.

Harris met with community leaders during a tour of the Coyco Community Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday, March 22 when she was confronted by the protest singers.

The vice president was visiting Puerto Rico on a trip highlighting the Biden administration’s actions to support the island nation’s recovery and renewal efforts. She also attended campaign events while on her trip.

The vice president arrived, making history. We want to know, what do you think of the colony?’ the singers asked outside of the community.

During VP Harris’ trip to Puerto Rico, there were many demonstrators protesting her and President Joe Biden’s policies regarding foreign conflict in both Haiti and Israel.

People in San Juan burned American flags in the street during Harris’ visit and held posters with instigating messages like: ‘Kamala Harris War Criminal.’

Another said, ‘We did it, Joe: 14,861 children killed,’ in reference to the death toll in Gaza.