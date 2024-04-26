The Pope Says ‘Climate Change Deniers’ Are ‘Foolish’

Pope Francis has said that people who don’t believe in climate change are “foolish” and insisted that it does exist.

The Pontiff hit out at those who don’t believe the so called evidence for global warming during comments in his first interview with a US TV network.

LifeSite News reports: He said: “There are people who are foolish, and foolish even if you show them research, they don’t believe it,” responded Francis. “Why? Because they don’t understand the situation or because of their interest, but climate change exists.”

In contrast, Dr. John Clauser – Nobel Prize winner in Physics in 2022 alongside two other scientists, for his work in the field of quantum mechanics – has argued that “misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

“In turn,” he added, “the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists. In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis.”

CBS noted that Francis’ very brief comments will be expanded upon in a longer “60 Minutes” episode on May 19, followed by an hour-long program on May 20.

Pope Francis has indeed made the talking point of “climate change” a central one in his 11-year pontificate along with the promotion of an “ecological spirituality.”