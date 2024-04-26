‘Welcome to San Francisco’: Adam Schiff Robbed, Thieves Take Everything Including Clothes

Rep. Adam Schiff was given what has become a standard welcome to San Francisco on Thursday, when he was robbed by thieves who took everything including his clothes.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, thieves broke into the California Senate candidate’s car that was parked downtown and stole his bags.

Without business clothes to wear, Schiff delivered a speech at a pricey fundraising event in shirt sleeves and a hiking vest, according to the Chronicle, with others attendees dressed in suits.

At the dinner, Schiff thanked attorney Joe Cotchett for supporting Schiff’s bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein and represent California in the U.S. Senate.

“I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,’” joked Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner at Ristorante Rocca, located in Burlingame.

During his own remarks, Schiff was reportedly unperturbed by the apparent theft.

“Yes, they took my bags,” the California representative said, per the Chronicle. “But I’m here to thank Joe.”

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a Get Out The Vote meet and greet at IATSE Local 80 on March 04, 2024 in Burbank, California. Rep. Schiff continues to campaign ahead of the March 5th Super Tuesday primary. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Schiff’s resilient demeanor prompted a compliment from Cotchett.

“Adam really showed himself tonight,” Cotchett said. “He’ll be a great senator — he’s going to change the Senate tremendously.”

The apparent theft came just days after the San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s security guard was assaulted in downtown San Jose Tuesday, according to KRON4, a local Bay Area news outlet.

“While interviewing Mayor Matt Mahan in downtown San Jose, a man was shouting at us and fought Mayor Mahan’s security guard,” KRON4 reporter Jack Molmud wrote in a post along with a video of the incident. “The fight lasted a couple minutes and the man was arrested by SJPD. Police said they were compiling evidence and sending it to the DA’s office.”

The San Jose Police Department “said the motive and circumstances surrounding the altercation are under investigation.”