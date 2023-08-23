Bill Gates Launches Mandatory ‘Mark of the Beast’ Digital ID System

Globalist eugenicist Bill Gates has unveiled a new ‘Mark of the Beast’ digital ID scheme that he says will be mandatory for all citizens around the world if they want to participate in society.

In a post Monday to X, Gates boasted that an open source digital ID platform developed in India “could change lives” and “dismantle barriers worldwide.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Proof of identity enables people to fully participate in the economy. It eases access to employment and education as well as services such as banking, government programs, and health care,” the article from GatesFoundation.org states.

“If a person cannot prove who they are, can they take advantage of all of the opportunities society has to offer?” the article asks, highlighting how Orwellian global ID systems allow people to access and interact with digital public infrastructure (DPI).

850 million people lack ID that proves their identity. As a result, they're shut out of a lot of services that could change their lives.



That's why I'm so excited about MOSIP, an open-source technology that could dismantle barriers worldwide. #G20India https://t.co/GmDyic591S — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 21, 2023

“Researchers say that DPI can help low- and middle-income countries leapfrog traditional stages of development, lift millions out of poverty, and spur economic growth,” the Gates Foundation declares.

Infowars.com reports: Online, however, people pointed out Gates’ plan for a digital ID – eerily similar to the satanic “Mark of the Beast” system prophesied in the Holy Bible – would have the exact opposite effect, allowing people to be locked out of services if they’ve not complied with certain rules, taken certain actions, or met certain requirements.

A global digital ID run by someone like Bill Gates would only make it easier for governments (and corporations) to shut people out of services. Also, why are his replies locked? https://t.co/TgsEO9ZqTc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 21, 2023

The Mark of the Beast.

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/OcY9sgp1GM — MarCosXM133 (@MarCosXm133) August 22, 2023

“Like most things Gates advertises, the exact opposite is true,” noted cybersecurity expert Mike Benz, adding, “A nationwide Digital ID won’t make it easier for gov’t to provide services — it will make it easier for gov’t to shut you out of services.”

Like most things Gates advertises, the exact opposite is true.



A nationwide Digital ID won’t make it easier for gov’t to provide services — it will make it easier for gov’t to shut you out of services. https://t.co/ZkSv57AyVk — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 21, 2023

Moreover, many were concerned with Gates, who played a role in the recent Covid-19 debacle and subsequent botched vaccine rollout, having unfettered access to everyone’s identity.

Bill Gates wants you to give him your identity so he can fight poverty. https://t.co/VCbAlwW0YY — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 21, 2023

“You cannot have a global social credit system if you do not have a global ID system,” wrote one keen X user, adding, “thankfully we have unelected Globalist bureaucrats like Bill Gates to bring the Communist technocratic Utopia to life.”

You cannot have a global social credit system If you do not have a global ID system thankfully we have unelected Globalist bureaucrats like Bill Gates to bring the Communist technocratic Utopia to life. https://t.co/3XkbMW2Iew — 🇯🇵 Colonel Otaku Gatekeeper 🇯🇵 (@politicalawake) August 22, 2023

Others also took issue with Gates’ blocking of replies to his post, which many suggested shows something nefarious is at hand.

Blocking replies is an acknowledgement you're up to no good. https://t.co/D6AlRRxY6W — Reclaim The Net (@ReclaimTheNetHQ) August 21, 2023

Can’t reply to his tweet about giving people access. Sketchy, as usual. https://t.co/jdElMxJGkz — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 21, 2023

Bill’s on his bullshit again. Comments off like a bitch as usual. https://t.co/WdeOUe4nqK — TaxThisDick (@DickTax) August 21, 2023

Open the comments and let us ask you about your over enthusiastic India projects! https://t.co/k0weHA1S3W — Dee (@DeeEternalOpt) August 21, 2023

@elonmusk while you're removing the block feature, in the spirit of open discussions you might want to remove the ability to block replies.



This reptile 🦎 doesn't want to hear what we really think of him and his ideas 🤣💩 https://t.co/cfWV3wicSP — Connor Showler (@ConnorShowler) August 22, 2023

Revelation 13:16-17 of the King James Bible states, “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Considering the globalists are anxious to implement their technocratic one-world government control grid, it comes as little surprise Gates is publishing articles hailing the arrival of a digital ID. However, more Christians and privacy-minded individuals are waking up to the reality of the evil totalitarian nightmare, and it’s sparking a new level of resistance like never before.