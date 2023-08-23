Leaked FEMA Memo Orders ‘Media Blackout’ of Maui Disaster

FEMA issued a complete mainstream media blackout of all reporting on the Maui wildfire disaster, according to a newly leaked memo.

The letter, dated August 19, 2023, orders media organizations to cease and desist showing any new footage of the unfolding disaster.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 | A person wishing to stay anonymous has sent me this email by FEMA sent to their nonprofit who is headed to Maui to help with disaster relief.



They say they are being asked to STOP posting any images or videos while on the ground effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/hdZy5ubwvv — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 21, 2023

It was signed off on as Justin Angel Knighton, who is the Director of FEMA’s Office of External Affairs.

“A person wishing to stay anonymous has sent me this email by FEMA sent to their nonprofit who is headed to Maui to help with disaster relief,” Anthony Cabasa reported. “They say they are being asked to STOP posting any images or videos while on the ground effective immediately.”

The August 19 letter states:

“Out of respect for those who perished, we were asked by Maui County officials to pause on posting on social media and elsewhere new imagery of damage/disaster/debris starting now. They are asking for a full stop on disaster imagery going forward. At this time, we have not been asked to take any photos or video down. Our team on the ground is coordinating with the County for further guidance to ensure we remain fully aligned. Cultural sensitivity is of the utmost importance in all our response and recovery activities to this disaster.”

Trending Politics reports: This squares with other reports, such as that given by Fox News’ Will Cain.

To be clear, there have been MANY amazing citizen journalists and local news like @MauiNOW is great. But when you attempt to control information you sow the seed of conspiracy theory. You know a resource that’s missing in Maui: information. — Will Cain (@willcain) August 15, 2023

“We believe we are the only national media in West Maui,” Cain said. “I haven’t see any other crews. And they tried to censor us and shut us down. ‘West Maui is a media free zone.’ We only got through the checkpoints because I’m a property owner in West Maui. They have this place on info lockdown from Waihee to Maalaea.”

“To be clear, there have been MANY amazing citizen journalists and local news like @MauiNOW is great,” he added. “But when you attempt to control information you sow the seed of conspiracy theory. You know a resource that’s missing in Maui: information.”

Nick Sortor is one such citizen journalist doing yeoman’s work shedding light on the deteriorating situation in Maui.

🚨 JOE BIDEN IS ON MAUI



While Biden flies around in circles above Maui, residents are TRAPPED on closed roads for the next several hours.



Biden will then be meeting with pre-selected “residents” and will NOT be taking media questions.



Go figure.



Police are telling me that… pic.twitter.com/JiR1iZganY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 21, 2023

When Sortor was asked if the military ever mobilized to set up camps and supplies for survivors, his response was sobering.

“It’s essentially ALL volunteer and non-profit operations,” he said. “FEMA is doing practically nothing. Very frustrating.”

Nonetheless, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell insists that she and Biden have been in close communication throughout the entire disaster response.