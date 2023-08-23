Police Clash With Antifa & Communists Blocking Route For Parents Protesting LGBT Curriculum For Kids

LAPD officers clashed with Antifa militants and revolutionary Communists who were blocking a pathway for parents protesting the LGBTQ curriculum for minors.

On Tuesday, hundreds of parents marched in Downtown Los Angeles, headed to City Hall to LAUSD headquarters where the board was meeting to protest LGBT curriculum being forced on their children.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨 | Los Angeles CA –



HUNDREDS of Parents are protesting LA City Hall AND marching to UTLA to demand PARENTAL RIGHTS, as bills in the state would strip parents rights across all schools, and schools are teaching LGBT+ curriculum for minors.



Police Present: pic.twitter.com/0DThXYaxh9 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

Parents opposed to the sexualization and grooming of students were holding signs that read “Leave our kids alone” and “Lexit is against pedophilia”.

“Leave our kids alone!” they shouted as they marched down the street

#HAPPENINGNOW Los Angeles, CA –



Parents are now marching on the streets and headed from City Hall to LAUSD HQ where the board is currently meeting.



LARGE police presence. pic.twitter.com/qBAdNlwFKR — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

Pro-LGBT activists tried to block off the march’s route to the LAUSD prompting the police to get involved as the two groups started to clash.

Police eventually deemed that the crowd of leftist counter-protesters was an unlawful assembly and told them to disperse so the parental rights group could get on with their permitted demonstration

TGP reports: Police in riot gear declared an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd.

Antifa militants and masked revolutionary Communists clashed with police officers.

Police manhandled the Commies blocking the road and made a few arrests.

WATCH:

#BREAKING 🚨 | Riot Police are clashing with Antifa/Revolutionary Communists as the crowd is ordered to disperse.



Arrests being made. pic.twitter.com/pLJpSe8nL7 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

One LAPD officer used his baton to beat back the Communists.

WATCH:

#BREAKING 🚨 | Police declare unlawful assembly, begin clearing street in front of LAUSD HQ.



Parents are trying to make their way to a scheduled peaceful protest they had planned, and pro LGBT activists, Antifa and Revolutionary Communists have blocked off the entrance. pic.twitter.com/JELMvYdpht — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

Police made 3 arrests so far.

VIDEO (language warning):

Los Angeles, CA 🚨 –



PRO-LGBT Revolutionary communists arrested after failing to disperse after police command.



So far 3 arrests have been made, all for failure to disperse. pic.twitter.com/hV4UBGkpBt — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

More on this story from KCAL News: