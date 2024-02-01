Harvard Megadonor Stops Donations, Claims Elite Schools Produce ‘Whiny Snowflakes’

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has joined a growing list of donors to Harvard and other top schools who have decided to stop financially supporting them.

Griffin recently explained why he is no longer supporting the institution, calling out the school for its embrace of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies.

He even called the students ‘whiny snowflakes’.

“I’m not interested in supporting the institution.”



Griffin, one of the richest people in the world, joins a growing list of donors to Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia and other top schools who have decided to close their checkbooks.

At a conference in Miami on Tuesday, Griffin expressed deep frustration with the state of American universities, including the disastrous testimony before Congress by the presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn.

Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel, said he is no longer supporting Harvard financially but would like that to change.

“Until Harvard makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role as [educators of] young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I am not interested in supporting the institution,” Griffin told CNBC’s Leslie Picker during the MFA Network Miami conference.

Watch the video below: