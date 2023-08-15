RFK Jr: Thousands of ‘Death Scientists’ Developing Biological Depopulation Weapons in America

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has warned that there are thousands of scientists developing bioweapons inside the U.S. to target Americans as part of a depopulation plot.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the pair discussed biolabs in Ukraine, with Kennedy noting that the U.S. “has biolabs in Ukraine because we are making bioweapons.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He went on to reveal that “Anthony Fauci got all the responsibility for bio-weapons development,” adding that after three bugs escaped from three labs in the U.S. “In 2014, 300 scientists wrote to President Obama and said ‘you’ve gotta shut down Anthony Fauci, because he is going to create a microbe that will cause a global pandemic.’”

“And so Obama signed a moratorium and shut down the 18 worst of Anthony Fauci’s experiments, where most of them were taking place in North Carolina by a scientist called Ralph Baric,” Kennedy added.

He then revealed that Fauci outsourced many programs offshore to avoid scrutiny.

🚨BOMBSHELL: @TuckerCarlson asked @RobertKennedyJr about the shadowy biolabs in Ukraine. RFK's jaw-dropping answer, if proven true, could shake the very foundations of trust and demands unparalleled consequences for both Anthony Fauci and Ralph Baric.



RFK: "Anthony Fauci got all… pic.twitter.com/fWBv9JCTbe — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) August 15, 2023

Summit.news reports: Kennedy also warned that there are currently “36,000 ‘death scientists’ who are now employed full time in developing microbes that can be used to kill people.”

Here is the full interview: