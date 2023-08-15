RFK Jr: Thousands of ‘Death Scientists’ Developing Biological Depopulation Weapons in America

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has warned that there are thousands of scientists developing bioweapons inside the U.S. to target Americans as part of a depopulation plot.
During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the pair discussed biolabs in Ukraine, with Kennedy noting that the U.S. “has biolabs in Ukraine because we are making bioweapons.”
He went on to reveal that “Anthony Fauci got all the responsibility for bio-weapons development,” adding that after three bugs escaped from three labs in the U.S. “In 2014, 300 scientists wrote to President Obama and said ‘you’ve gotta shut down Anthony Fauci, because he is going to create a microbe that will cause a global pandemic.’”
“And so Obama signed a moratorium and shut down the 18 worst of Anthony Fauci’s experiments, where most of them were taking place in North Carolina by a scientist called Ralph Baric,” Kennedy added.
He then revealed that Fauci outsourced many programs offshore to avoid scrutiny.
Summit.news reports: Kennedy also warned that there are currently “36,000 ‘death scientists’ who are now employed full time in developing microbes that can be used to kill people.”
Here is the full interview:
