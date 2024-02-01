Iran Warns That No U.S. Threat Will Go Unanswered

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran will not let any threat from the United States go “unanswered“

The statement on Wednesday came after US President Joe Biden said that he had drawn up a response to Sundays attack on American troops in Jordan.

On Tuesday Biden told reporters that he had decided how to respond to the drone attack, which left three US soldiers dead and dozens more injured.

RT reports: The White House blamed the assault on Iranian-aligned militants operating in Iraq and Syria, while Biden said he holds Iran responsible for the deaths, “in the sense that they’re supplying the weapons to the people who did it.”

The US president did not reveal what kind of response he had planned.

“We hear threats coming from American officials, [and] we tell them that they have already tested us and we now know one another, no threat will be left unanswered,” Major General Hossein Salami said at an event in Tehran, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

“We are not looking for a war, but are not afraid of war either,” the IRGC commander added.

Iran’s envoy to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, issued a similar warning on Tuesday night. “The Islamic Republic will decisively respond to any attack on the county, its interests and nationals under any pretexts,” Iravani said, according to Iran’s state news agency, IRNA.

Tehran has denied orchestrating the fatal attack on US troops. While Iran arms and trains numerous Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that these fighters “do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”