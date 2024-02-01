Liberals Melt Down After Snoop Dogg Confirms He’ll Endorse Donald Trump for President

Liberals entered panic mode this week after rapper Snoop Dogg hinted that he will endorse Donald Trump for U.S. president this year.

Snoop told reporters he has a newfound respect and admiration for Trump, marking a significant U-turn from his previous stance.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: During an exclusive interview with The Times published on Sunday, Snoop Dogg, who has had a history of contention with Trump, particularly during Trump’s first term in office, surprisingly revealed his change of heart.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me,” the rapper said in a shocking revelation.

The change of heart stems, in part, from Trump’s decision to pardon Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris, a co-founder of Death Row Records, which was Snoop’s first label, according to The Times.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” Snoop Dogg added, referencing this act of clemency.

In 2021, Snoop Dogg praised this decision, saying, “I love what they did… That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out.”

Previously, Snoop Dogg was known for his outright criticism of Trump’s policies and actions.

In 2017, he was involved in a significant controversy following the release of his music video for “Lavender” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD.

The video, which showcased Snoop Dogg aiming a toy gun at a clown smoking a joint and resembling Trump, pulling the trigger to reveal a “BANG” flag, drew widespread attention and criticism, including a sharp rebuke from Trump’s legal team and Trump himself, who suggested that Snoop Dogg should be arrested for the act.

Moreover, Snoop Dogg’s political commentary continued later that year with the release of his track “Make America Crip Again,” a play on Trump’s famous campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Bt there is more…

Snoop Dogg also did not rule out a public endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Via Billboard:

After telling Big Boy’s Neighborhood in June 2020 that he planned to vote for the first time because he could not stomach “one more year” of Trump’s chaotic rule, the rapper was more circumspect about where his ballot might go in what is expected to be another showdown between Trump and Biden. “I may have to,” Snoop said about whether he feels pressure to declare for a presidential candidate. “Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Donald Trump is on track to win more black votes than any other Republican presidential candidate in history.

A review of polls conducted by Bloomberg found that Trump is poised to take 14 percent to 30 percent of the black vote.