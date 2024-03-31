Illegals Seen Strolling Into Arizona Through A Gap In Border Wall

Illegal aliens have been seen strolling into Arizona through a gap in the border barrier before being picked up by Border Patrol

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars reports: Around a dozen illegals were observed strolling into the U.S. in a group after being dropped off by a smuggler this weekend.

“Border Hawk called Border Patrol to alert them about this incursion but it happens constantly. Agents will come scoop this group up when they have time and likely release them into the U.S. after processing,” the outlet reported.

Days prior, Border Hawk filmed another group being guided to the same area by a coyote who snapped photos of the illegals as well as observers on the U.S. side before zooming away on a motorcycle.

We watched this coyote deliver a group of 10 illegals to a gap in the border barrier at the Mariposa Slab near Nogales, AZ



He took pictures of them and our team before speeding away on motorcyclehttps://t.co/rw7o73acMD pic.twitter.com/5HH8uHBNk4 — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) March 26, 2024

A similar episode unfolded days earlier in the desert near Nogales.

WATCH: Group of illegals stroll into Arizona near Nogales as their coyote surveils and photographs Border Hawk team



They linked up with another group nearby and waited for Border Patrol to pick them up pic.twitter.com/eMd0Sl6CBr — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) March 22, 2024

After being processed by federal immigration authorities, many of the illegals are released into the care of NGOs and open borders activists who then help them reach their U.S. destinations of choice.

“Group consisting primarily of Cubans exit a bank converted into a shelter for illegal aliens and head to a waiting coach bus to be transported deeper into the U.S.,” Border Hawk reported recently from Nogales.