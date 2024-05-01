President Trump: “I’m Going To Pardon EVERY J6 Prisoner”

May 1, 2024
Trump vows to pardon all J6 prisoners.
President Trump has promised to pardon every single J6 prisoner when he becomes President due to the political and illegal nature of the prosecutions.

“[W]hen I look at Portland, when I look at Minneapolis, where they took over police precincts and everything else, and went after federal buildings, when I look at other situations that were violent, and where people were killed, nothing happened to them,” Trump said during an interview with TIME Magazine. He added: “Nothing happened to them. I think it’s a two-tier system of justice. I think it’s a very, very sad thing.”

Thenationalpulse.com reports: The former Republican President went on to note that the only individual who died as a direct result of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building was protestor Ashli Babbitt. Last November, the Black Lives Matter activist — John Sullivan, a.k.a Jayden X— who filmed Babbitt’s death inside the Capitol, was convicted for his role in inciting protestors to riot. The National Pulse previously reported in January that Babbitt’s family has filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against Capitol Police Officer Lt. Michael Byrd.

Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA) recently claimed that his investigation into the events leading up to the January 6 riots suggests federal law enforcement may have played a more significant role in instigating the violence than previously stated. The Louisiana Republican said he’d uncovered evidence that federal agents were active in online chat groups with U.S. military veterans prior to their involvement in the protest that day.

Currently, the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether Biden’s Department of Justice has abused a financial crimes statute to enhance the felony ‘obstruction‘ charges against the rioters.

