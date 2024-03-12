British MP Demands Bill Gates Face Death Penalty For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ During Pandemic

British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has called for Bill Gates and the elite “Covid cabal” to face the death penalty for alleged “crimes against humanity” during the Covid pandemic.

Bridgen made the call during a sitting of parliament in Westminster this week, stating that he has always opposed capital punishment, however “events have caused me to reconsider my position.”

“Can we have a debate on crimes against humanity, and the appropriate punishment for those who perpetuate, collude and cover up for these atrocities,” continued Bridgen. “Atrocities and crimes that are so severe, that the ultimate punishment may be required.” Watch:

“Heads of governments around the world and others below them have engaged in what is tantamount to treason against the public,” declared Bridgen in response to the sanctimonious rebuttal by his colleague Penny Mordaunt (who is coincidentally a long-term WEF member).

Bridgen has also contacted the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, to organise a three-hour meeting where experts and whistleblowers will lay out the evidence to prove criminal activity has been conducted by the most senior members of government and the civil service in the UK.

Last week, Bridgen revealed a senior cabinet minister in the British government told him details of the plan to use turbo cancer to depopulate the world.

Bridgen explained the incident took place in the tea room at Westminster Houses of Parliament, where the unnamed senior Minister told him that he would be “dead of cancer soon” because he was misled into taking the vaccine during the pandemic.

“You can speak out all you want,” the minister told Bridgen. “It doesn’t matter. You are vaccinated. You will be dead of cancer soon.”

UK MP Andrew Bridgen was told by a Senior Minister in the tea room at the UK Parliament:



UK MP Andrew Bridgen was told by a Senior Minister in the tea room at the UK Parliament:

"You can speak out all you want. It doesn't matter. You are vaccinated. You will be dead of cancer soon.'

Bridgen has served as Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire since 2010. He has become a prominent voice in the fight against globalist authoritarianism in the UK, railing against Covid vaccine mandates, lockdowns and mask mandates.

Bridgen’s timely warning about skyrocketing cancers deaths as a result of mRNA vaccines comes as Pfizer employees begin blowing the whistle about the scam.

Turbo cancer is set to claim the lives of hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people in the next few years, according to a Pfizer insider who warns that everybody vaccinated with mRNA is a walking, talking time bomb waiting to explode.