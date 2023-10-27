WEF Founder’s Son ‘Singing Like a Bird’ To Prosecutors in Global Elite Crimes Against Humanity Case

Pascal Najadi, the son of the co-founder of the World Economic Forum, is extensively co-operating with prosecutors in the crimes against humanity case against key figures of the global elite, sparking concerns in the World Economic Forum, the UN, and the WHO that their diplomatic immunity is about to be revoked and arrest warrants issued.

Leading globalists are set to be sacrificed on the altar of public outrage for their roles in the Covid plandemic, according to an International Criminal Court insider who revealed that preparations are underwary for crimes against humanity Nuremberg 2.0 trials at the ICC in the Hague.

The globalist elite have made the last three years hell for the majority but we have held strong, maintained our dignity, and exposed their lies, one by one. Our abusers have been backed into a corner and they are being forced to admit to the lies they’ve spun. They want us to forgive and forget.

But we the people, not to mention insiders like Pascal Najadi, are not going to let that happen. There is simply too much riding on it.

Pascal Najadi is the son of Hussein Najadi, a banker who founded the World Economic Forum with Klaus Schwab in 1971 before quitting 10 years later because he was disgusted with Schwab’s dystopian vision for humanity.

Pascal Najadi is now cooperating with prosecutors who are building a case against Schwab, handing over his father’s documents, computers, records and archives.

The younger Najadi has form when it comes to bringing down globalist tyrants. He was the man who launched legal action against the long-standing Swiss Prime Minister Alain Berset for lying about Covid vaccines, leading to his resignation in June of this year.

The disgraced former PM said he has no plans for life after politics except yoga.

He can practice yoga while behind bars in the Hague for crimes against humanity.

Not content with toppling the Swiss PM, Najadi has his sights on the really big fish at the UN, Gavi, the WEF and the WHO.

The first step in holding the global elite to account involves removing their diplomatic immunity provided by the Swiss government so they can be arrested, according to Najadi who says “the devil lives in Geneva.”

The time has come to hold the elite to account for the crimes and WEF insiders like Najadi are working with prosecutors to build water-tight cases against key figures including Schwab, Gates and Fauci for the upcoming Nuremberg 2.0 trials.

The Covid plandemic and subsequent legal-political maneuvers by the WHO have made it clear. The global elite have entered their endgame to usher in a One World Government.

But we the people are waking up and we are not going to let this happen.

It’s not just Switzerland. Geneva may be the headquarters of the globalist elite, but the crime scene extends around the entire world.

Take New Zealand, for example. Jacinda Ardern ruled over the most corrupt and craven WEF-infiltrated vassal states during her time as prime minister, and the fingerprints of the global elite all the scene.

Former New Zealand TV presenter Liz Gunn published an update this week about one medical clinic in New Zealand where 30 people received a Covid injection on one day and all 30 of these people died, within the same time frame.

Mainstream media would like you to believe this is just another “coincidence.”

Jacinda Ardern’s government knew that the jabs were poisonous, and yet the pushed them on the public regardless.

Meanwhile, Ardern was gaslighting the people she was supposed to be serving, telling them to trust the government as their “only source of truth.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern:



"We will continue to be your single source of truth… Unless you hear it from us it is not the truth."https://t.co/WV7ZfdP2RR — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 25, 2022

If you do not understand the powerful forces that are taking over our civilization, and that submitting to them is a fate worse than death, then I have nothing else I can say to you.

But I think you get it. That’s why you are tuned into this video. More and more people are waking up, the global elite are running scared, and we need your help to continue spreading the word.

