Audience Member Dragged Out After Asking Hillary Why Bill Flew To Epstein’s Island 26 Times

October 28, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
An activist was kicked out of an event featuring Hillary Clinton after he confronted the former First Lady about her husband Bill’s trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedophile Island.

“Hey Hillary, why’d your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?!” prolific Predator Poacher Alex Rosen shouted at Clinton on Friday during a rally in Houston, Texas, for Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee’s mayoral campaign.

Following his legitimate question, Rosen was immediately assaulted by security guards who quickly removed him, as the upset crowd of liberals erupted in anger.

Rosen later posted to X that he’s “not suicidal.”

Flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration have shown former President Bill Clinton flew on the deceased convicted pedophile’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times, and he reportedly ditched his Secret Service protection for five of those flights.

The incident comes as Clinton recently got into a heated shouting match with an anti-war activist at another event earlier this week.

