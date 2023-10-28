An activist was kicked out of an event featuring Hillary Clinton after he confronted the former First Lady about her husband Bill’s trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedophile Island.“
“Hey Hillary, why’d your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?!” prolific Predator Poacher Alex Rosen shouted at Clinton on Friday during a rally in Houston, Texas, for Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee’s mayoral campaign.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Following his legitimate question, Rosen was immediately assaulted by security guards who quickly removed him, as the upset crowd of liberals erupted in anger.
Rosen later posted to X that he’s “not suicidal.”
Flight logs filed with the Federal Aviation Administration have shown former President Bill Clinton flew on the deceased convicted pedophile’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times, and he reportedly ditched his Secret Service protection for five of those flights.
The incident comes as Clinton recently got into a heated shouting match with an anti-war activist at another event earlier this week.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- WEF Founder’s Son ‘Singing Like a Bird’ To Prosecutors in Global Elite Crimes Against Humanity Case - October 28, 2023
- Audience Member Dragged Out After Asking Hillary Why Bill Flew To Epstein’s Island 26 Times - October 28, 2023
- Big Pharma Giant Johnson & Johnson To File For Bankruptcy Before ‘Tsunami of Vaccine Lawsuits’ - October 28, 2023