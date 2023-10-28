Big Pharma Giant Johnson & Johnson To File For Bankruptcy Before ‘Tsunami of Vaccine Lawsuits’

Big Pharma giant and mRNA manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is planning to file for bankruptcy before the incoming tsunami of Covid vaccine lawsuits hits the company, according to reports.

Johnson & Johnson is facing at least 18 jury trials over the next year tied to claims of tainted talc in its iconic baby powder, prompting the company to consider a third bankruptcy filing in hopes of fostering a global settlement.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Since 2016, J&J has been hit with at least $570 million in damage awards over cancer claims and paid out at least $2.5 billion in settlements, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Those numbers are set to skyrocket with millions of people around the world preparing vaccine lawsuits, according to reports.

HUGE NEWS



Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is planning to file for bankruptcy. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) October 27, 2023

“With all those trials staring them in the face, of course they want their unit to run back into bankruptcy,” said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond professor who teaches about mass torts and has followed the upcoming cases.

“They are playing for time and to avoid shelling out the hundreds of millions of dollars on lawyers to defend all those trials.”

TRENDING: Canada Caught Harvesting the Blood and Organs of Babies For Elite VIPs

Thousands of Australians are claiming millions of dollars in compensation following the country’s mandatory vaccine roll out.

Heart issues and Guillain-Barré syndrome, a previously rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, have skyrocketed. Watch: