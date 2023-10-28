Biden Admin Accused Of “Facilitating Largest Child Trafficking Ring In American History”

Republican Senator Josh Hawley has exposed how Biden Administration officials have no idea what is happening to masses of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) after they are released into the country.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Hawley grilled Office of Refugee Resettlement Director Robin Dunn Marcos, noting that trafficking of migrant children has skyrocketed under Biden.

The rest of the hearing continued to show that Biden officials appear to be totally clueless about what is happening to the millions of illegal immigrants that have been entering the country:

Summit news reports: The New York Times recently reported that the Department of Health and Human Services has completely lost content with at least 85,000 UACs since they were released to adult sponsors.

“How many kids, right now, of the 430,000 approximately unaccompanied children who have crossed the border under this administration — it’s an astounding number — how many are you in regular contact with right now?” Hawley asked the official.

After attempting to skirt around the answer, Marcos said “I don’t have the specific number.”

“How can you not know? Why would you come to this hearing and not know?” an astounded Hawley replied.

The Senator continued, “Respectfully, I would like you to do your job and not release children to human traffickers. Respectfully, that’s what I would like. I would like you to not facilitate the largest child trafficking ring in American history.”

Marcos also could not give any details of how many background checks are carried out on adult sponsors.

“Do you do home visits in these cases where you can actually see where these children are being released, whose care you’re putting them in?” Hawley asked, to which Dunn Marcos responded, “We do not do home visits in all cases.”

“Do you really think that you are helping these children by releasing them to labor traffickers and yes, sex traffickers?” Hawley further noted, adding “85,000 children whom you have no contact with and your answer is—we gave them a presentation before we turned them over to these people who are exploiting them on a scale not seen in this country for 100 years.”

