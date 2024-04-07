San Fransisco Announces Plan To Spray Chemtrails To Stop ‘Global Boiling’

San Fransisco has announced plans to spray chemtrails into the sky as part of a program to block the sun and prevent so-called ‘global boiling.’

The project will be conducted from the deck of an aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay, and will see scientists shoot trillions of aerosol particles into the sky to increase cloud cover in the name of saving the planet, and details have been held back to “avoid (a) public backlash.”

Modernity.news reports: The experiment is being dubbed America’s “first outdoor test to limit global warming.”

“The Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement, or CAARE, project is using specially built sprayers to shoot trillions of sea salt particles into the sky in an effort to increase the density — and reflective capacity — of marine clouds,” reports Scientific American.

“The experiment is taking place, when conditions permit, atop the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, and will run through the end of May, according to a weather modification form the team filed with federal regulators.”

A solar geoengineering experiment in San Francisco could lead to brighter clouds that reflect sunlight. The risks are numerous https://t.co/53pbUSolxi — Scientific American (@sciam) April 4, 2024

The report notes that there is little data on the potential negative effects of such geoengineering projects and that they “could also harm communities and ecosystems in unexpected ways.”

Shuchi Talati, the executive director of the Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Geoengineering, remarked how the test had been “kept under wraps” with little public engagement whatsoever.

A similar experiment that was set to be conducted over Sweden by Harvard University and had previously received funding from Bill Gates was cancelled last month after opposition from campaigners and Indigenous groups.

The Scientific American report warns that artificially creating cloud cover “could alter weather patterns in unclear ways and potentially limit the productivity of fisheries and farms.”

But they’re just going to go ahead and do it anyway.

Participants in the project declined to answer emailed questions or interview requests about the experiment in San Francisco.

According to a report by the New York Times, the secrecy is based on concerns that if the public knew the full scope of what was happening, “critics would try to stop them.”

“History has shown us that when we insert ourselves into modification of nature, there are always very serious unintended consequences,” said Greg Goldsmith, the associate dean for research and development at Chapman University.

Conspiracy theorists have long claimed that such experiments have been taking place for years, even decades, with some even asserting that weather modification has been conducted via “chemtrails” released from military and commercial aircraft.

The chemtrail conspiracy theory, which has been around since the early 90’s at least, is based around claims that contrails released from the jet engines of aircraft linger around in the sky for hours and produce de facto cloud cover to block out the sun.