UN Calls For Urgent Coordinated Depopulation: ‘Global Boiling Means We Need Less Souls on Earth’

The United Nations has unveiled a new excuse to drastically reduce the Earth’s population and mandate their most radical ‘green agenda’ to-date: global boiling.

In a disturbing new statement, Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the Earth has now become “unbreathable” and “the heat is unbearable.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The UN chief claims that these unliveable conditions on Earth are due to “man-made climate change.”

“The Earth is unbreathable,” Guterres declared during a dramatic speech Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York City.

“The heat is unbearable and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable.”

“The era of global warming has ended,” Guterres told a stunned crowd.

“The era of global boiling has arrived.”

WATCH:

“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”



July is set to be the world's hottest month on record, according to a new report, as the UN’s secretary-general António Guterres calls for leaders to act on climate change. pic.twitter.com/zif8kAtjds — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 27, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: Without evidence, Guterres continued to claim this July has seen the hottest three-week period ever recorded, three hottest days on record, and highest-ever ocean temperatures for this time of year.

However, Guterres completely ignored historical data to push the false claims that global temperatures are higher now because of “man-made climate change.”

Since temperate records began in 1927, the heatwaves of 1936 saw the hottest temperates recorded.

This year, however, the percentage of the U.S. that reached 110F is currently at a record low, a fact Guterres failed to mention.

The percentage of the US to reach 100F this year is currently at a record low 18%, down from 79% in 1936#ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/FdVyYXvcUp — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 24, 2023

The five hottest July 25ths ever recorded were all before 1953.

The five hottest July 25ths in the US were 1934, 1901, 1940, 1936 and 1952. US summers are much cooler now than they were prior to 1960. #ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/CtkUvZDefB — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 25, 2023

To scare the public into complying with the green agenda, the globalist elite pushes the narrative that temperatures are increasing every year.

But looking at historical data show nothing out of the ordinary in recent years, and shows far higher temperatures in the past.

While there have been heat waves this year, temperatures in 1936 were far higher than today.

The heatwave of 2023 isn't in the ballpark of past US heatwaves like 1936. Your red hot map is uninformative propaganda. #ClimateScam pic.twitter.com/skbT5wy0lL — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 24, 2023

Despite the facts, Guterres concluded his urgent message by warning world leaders there is no more time for hesitation and that they must take action ASAP.

The warning from Guterres suggests the UN shifting its focus for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Great Resest” agenda from the Covid pandemic to “climate change.”

The WEF has already been laying the foundations to use the excuse of “man-made climate change” propaganda to advance its agenda.

This new “global boiling” narrative will now be used to scare people into giving up driving vehicles, eating meat, and flying.

Climate fear is already being used to convince the public to surrender their freedoms while being tracked by a coming “digital cash” system.

The corporate media is now even suggesting that regular rolling electrical grid “blackouts” could help to “solve the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile, some leading experts are beginning to push back against the unelected bureaucrats pushing the green agenda.

As Slay News recently reported, renowned Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. John Clauser has spoken out to warn the public that the “climate crisis” narrative being pushed by the global elite and their allies in the corporate media is a hoax.

Clauser, the co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Physics prize and one the world’s leading authorities on quantum mechanics, blasted “climate emergency” claims as a “dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

Clauser, who was also awarded the 2010 Wolf Prize in Physics, the second most prestigious physics award after the Nobel, warns that misguided climate science is a hoax that is being driven by “massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

According to Clauser, climate pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated issues.

It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis,” he added.

WATCH:

Dr. John Clauser, Nobel Laureate – "Climate Change is not a crisis" 🎯 🙌 pic.twitter.com/n5vDwSOduk — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) July 20, 2023

Claims of a “climate crisis” are being promoted around the globe by governments and their media accomplice in an effort to comply with the green agenda goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other unelected globalist organizations.

Meeting these goals typically involved plans to slash the quality of life for most of the general public while ramping up taxes to “save the planet.”

Meanwhile, the handful of powerful elites promoting the green agenda will continue to fly around in private jets and eat meat because they are “part of the solution.”