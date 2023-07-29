Data Shows Increase in Miscarriages & Stillbirth Rates Directly Linked to Covid Jabs

A major increase in spontaneous abortion among pregnant women was directly linked to the rollout of the Covid vaccines in Switzerland, according to statistician and Luzern University professor Dr. Konstantin Beck.

Presenting his groundbreaking research this week, Professor Beck said data showed that miscarriages and stillbirth rates in 2022 corresponded directly to COVID-19 vaccination among pregnant women in Switzerland nine months earlier.

He added that vaccine makers and public health officials either knew or could have known this information at the time.

The Defender reports: Beck, a former adviser to the German Minister of Health and the Swiss Parliament, analyzed publicly available Swiss and German data from scientific publications, health insurance companies and the Swiss Federal Office of Statistics (FOS).

And, he said, vaccine makers and public health officials either knew or could have known this information at the time, if they cared to look. Instead, they presented the information to the public in a way that obscured the risks.

Beck presented his groundbreaking research findings on Wednesday to Doctors for Covid Ethics.

Also, contrary to public statements by Swiss authorities that, “There is no relevant excess mortality among young people ” in Switzerland, Beck’s re-examination of the government’s own data reveals significant patterns of excess mortality among young people emerged in late 2021 and early 2022.

He said these findings show that during the COVID-19 pandemic, “We exposed the most vulnerable unnecessarily to new risks that outweigh by far the original pandemic risk.” And that “today, more and more heavy consequences of our Corona measures pop up in our official statistics, but only a few are interested to know [about them].”

“By analyzing the rollout of these vaccines, especially for pregnant women and their unborn, I found plain evidence from the very beginning that rethinking and postponing the vaccination strategy would have been imperative,” he said.

COVID shots led to ‘the baby gap’

Switzerland saw a historic drop in the rate of live births in 2022.

Every month that year, there were fewer births than there had been on average over the previous six years, for an overall reduction of 8.5% in the national birth rate, according to Beck’s analysis.

In some places, the drop was even more significant — Zurich had a 16.5 % drop in its birth rate.

The last comparable drop in births, 13%, Beck said, was during the 1914 mobilization of the Swiss Army at the start of World War I, when most young men went off to fight the war.

The 2022 plummet in birth rates came on the heels of a small “Corona baby boom” — a 3% spike in birth rates in 2021, that had followed the pandemic lockdown.

According to data compiled by analyst Raimund Hagemann, COVID-19 vaccination rates among Swiss women in 2021 and early 2022 corresponded very closely to the drop in birth rates nine months following vaccination.