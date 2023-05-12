UK Gov’t Declare ‘Population Emergency’: “Thousands of Vaccinated Brits Are Inexplicably Dying”

The British government has declared that the country is facing a ‘population emergency’ as hundreds of thousands of vaccinated citizens have dropped dead since the COVID jab was rolled out.

From May to December last year, there were almost 40,000 excess deaths in England and Wales in individuals who had received the mRNA vaccine.

Excess deaths are defined as the number of people who died above the five-year average and excludes deaths from Covid in 2020.

This means that over 32,000 Brits would’ve been expected to be alive, but mysteriously died according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Mirror.co.uk reports: These shocking figures raised a number of important questions about what is happening to the country’s populations, how it’s changing, and why so many more people are dying.

The spikes in excess deaths can be attributed to a number of causes, but it isn’t clear what’s driving these spikes or causing these drop-offs.

Professor David Coleman, Emeritus Professor of Demography at Oxford University, told the Mirror that no one knew for certain what had caused so many deaths throughout last year.

One of the noted causes behind a number of the excess deaths were ischaemic heart diseases – which would track with the professor’s warnings of a fatter population.

This then brings up another problem, in that a lot of Brits are dying, but not necessarily of a specific cause.

For March and February of this year, symptoms, signs and ill-defined is the leading cause of excess deaths, before that in January it was influenza and pneumonia.

And throughout the year, other causes emerge dramatically as the leading cause of excess deaths.

Heat in particular persistently returns during the summer, and given climate change will only continue to pose such a fatal threat.

On the country’s hottest days there is inevitably a spike in excess deaths as thousands succumb to it.

As previously mentioned, excess deaths are measured against the five-year average of deaths – going from 2016-19, and 2021.

But this has been criticised because it fails to take into account population changes of age, size, and more, in that time.

In short, the population in 2016, is different to that of 2023, and Professor Kevin McConway, Emeritus Professor of Applied Statistics, The Open University, is one of a number who have pointed this out.

Using age-standardised mortality rates (ASMR) does account for these changes, and when used goes some of the way to perhaps explaining the huge numbers of deaths.

It offers the percentage for which a specified time period is above or below the five-year average.

For December 2022, the number of excess deaths, 5,900, is 13.5 per cent above the five-year average.

But the ASMR is only 5.8 per cent above the five-year average – this explains that perhaps some of the tens of thousands of deaths should’ve been more expected, but still doesn’t quite explain why they happened in the first place.

When you look across 2022, the ASMR usually gives a lower percentage than the percentage of straight excess deaths, but not far enough to eliminate the deaths or explain them away entirely.

However, ASMR has its own issues, as Professor McConway pointed out.

He said: “To calculate the ASMRs, you need to know the population size in each age group.

“ONS could not (yet) use estimates based on the 2021 Census results because they are not yet available for the relevant dates, and in fact they used projections based on population estimates from 2018.

“These do not currently take into account major effects, such as the Covid pandemic, that would have affected the population size and pattern of ages.”

Which still leaves tens of thousands of dead Brits, with no clear explanation as to quite how they died.