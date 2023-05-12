Arizona Mayor Warns ‘The Border Is Wide Open’

Arizona Mayor Clea McCaa (D) has warned that “the border is wide open” and “we need it closed.”

During Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report, the Sierra Vista, AZ mayor said that there was a crisis along the border because the border patrol agents were being diverted to process migrants

Brietbart report: McCaa said “The issue is that our Border Patrol agents are now inside their processing facilit[ies] processing the migrants coming into the U.S. And that leaves our border wide open. I just talked with our Sheriff, Mark Dannels (R), this morning, we still have a problem with…fentanyl coming across the border. … And we still just — it’s just a crisis, sir.”

He added, “We want to see more support on the border, sir. Bottom line, we need support down here, federal agents to guard our border, to make sure that we don’t have [any] more high-speed chases through my town, [any] more fentanyl coming north. We need Border Patrol officials stationed, not — I understand about the migrants coming across and I understand about the processing, but the border’s wide open. I talked to the sheriff this morning. The border’s wide open. We need it closed.”