Texas Sends Another Busload Of Migrants To Kamala Harris’ Residence

Texas sent another busload of illegal aliens to the residence of VP Kamala Harris’ on Thursday just as Title 42 was set to expire.

Title 42, the Trump era policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their immigration case made it through the system, expired at midnight Thursday.

NBC News reported that about 30 illegal aliens – men, women and children and mosty from Venezuela. – arrived outside Harris’ DC residence.

“The bus was filled with men, women and children, who were met with volunteers from SAMU First Response and Mutual Aid. They were loaded onto another charter bus, heading to what NBC News was told is a “place of refuge” to get their needs triaged and to figure out next steps.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, last week vowed to continue busing migrants to Democratic cities while blaming the Biden administration for what he described as an untenable flow of migrants. Arizona has also continued busing migrants to Washington, coordinating more closely with local D.C. officials to do so.