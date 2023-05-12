AP: ‘Trans Minors Protected from Parents’ Under New Law in Washington

A new law related to transgenderism and children has just passed in Washington state, according to a report by the Associated Press

The headline for AP story read:

“Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Yes, it really did say…..’Protected from parents’…

Yep, this is a real headline from the @AP. pic.twitter.com/pk1mD1ZiNi — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 10, 2023

However, the AP report ‘forgot’ to use the word “estranged” that was critical to the story’s lead.

While the headline shocked many, others were outraged at the content of the report which described a law that will make it easier for runaway children to access to “gender-affirming” care such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and life-altering surgeries.

TGP reports: This is taking a controversial issue and making it ten times more explosive by painting parents as the villains if they don’t consent to transitioning their children.

It elevates the state to a more important position than parents.

ABC News ran the story with its original headline:

Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday.

The new law is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors.

Licensed shelters and host homes in Washington had generally been required to notify parents within 72 hours when a minor came into their care. Under the new law, facilities can instead contact the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible. Youths will also be allowed to stay at host homes — private, volunteer homes that temporarily house young people without parental permission.

“With this bill, Washington leads the way by taking a more compassionate, developmentally appropriate, and reasoned approach to support these youth as they access gender-affirming treatment and reproductive health care services,” Inslee said shortly before signing the measure.