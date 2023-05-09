Charlize Theron Threatens Violence Against Anyone Who Questions Transgender Rights

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has threatened to use violence against anyone who questions whether transgender and LGBTQ people should have special rights in American society.

Theron, who has a transgender daughter, appeared Sunday with a group of friends on the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon in which she told the drag community she has their collective backs, saying:

“We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

The Academy Award winner then made a statement which referenced gun violence before declaring that watching drag queen performances makes you a better person.

“There are so many things hurting and really killing our kids and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen — because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person,” she declared.

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

The purpose of the celebrity-endorsed Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon was to raise funds to fight against what supporters consider to be an increasing trend of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The four-hour live streaming event was intended to celebrate drag culture, and it managed to generate over $500,000 from 5,000 donors.

Additionally, the event aimed to unite voices in opposition to any attempt to question or challenge LGBTQ rights, as has happened in Florida.

Organisers said “the recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking” which is why they wanted to step out of the shadows and show the world their gender orientation.

Theron previously backed the LGBTQ community in 2018 when she attacked President Donald Trump and accused his administration of violating transgender people’s “basic human rights.”