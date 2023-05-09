CEO Arrested For Exposing Bill Gates ‘Child Sex Crimes’ During Shareholders Meeting

The chairman of a corporate watchdog was arrested and forcibly removed from a shareholder meeting after questioning Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s support for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The ejected nonprofit leader’s criticism Saturday included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ close friendship and travel with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the Daily Signal reports.

Pete Flaherty, chairman and CEO of the National Legal and Policy Center, had his microphone cut as soon as he started talking about Bill Gates before being arrested and charged with criminal trespassing by police in Omaha, Nebraska, even though his name was on the list of attendees for the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

Flaherty and NLPC have been campaigning for Berkshire Hathaway to have a separate CEO and chairman. Both of those roles are currently occupied by Gates’s close friend and fellow multi-billionaire Warren Buffett.

While addressing other shareholders at the meeting, Flaherty called into question the issue of having one person as chairman and CEO by highlighting Buffett’s links to Bill Gates.

He continued by telling the crowd that “we all know how much Bill Gates cares about children” because he “traveled with Jeffrey Epstein.”

Flaherty’s microphone was then cut off and he was arrested and removed from the meeting by force in front of stunned investors.

“I apparently touched the third rail of billionaire politics when I mentioned Jeffrey Epstein’s name,” Flaherty told The Daily Signal on Monday.

“I’ve been involved in shareholder activism for 19 years, and I have never before had my mic cut and I was never before arrested.”

