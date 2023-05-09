CEO Arrested For Exposing Bill Gates ‘Child Sex Crimes’ During Shareholders Meeting

The chairman of a corporate watchdog was arrested and forcibly removed from a shareholder meeting after questioning Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s support for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The ejected nonprofit leader’s criticism Saturday included Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ close friendship and travel with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the Daily Signal reports.
Pete Flaherty, chairman and CEO of the National Legal and Policy Center, had his microphone cut as soon as he started talking about Bill Gates before being arrested and charged with criminal trespassing by police in Omaha, Nebraska, even though his name was on the list of attendees for the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.
Flaherty and NLPC have been campaigning for Berkshire Hathaway to have a separate CEO and chairman. Both of those roles are currently occupied by Gates’s close friend and fellow multi-billionaire Warren Buffett.
While addressing other shareholders at the meeting, Flaherty called into question the issue of having one person as chairman and CEO by highlighting Buffett’s links to Bill Gates.
He continued by telling the crowd that “we all know how much Bill Gates cares about children” because he “traveled with Jeffrey Epstein.”
Flaherty’s microphone was then cut off and he was arrested and removed from the meeting by force in front of stunned investors.
“I apparently touched the third rail of billionaire politics when I mentioned Jeffrey Epstein’s name,” Flaherty told The Daily Signal on Monday.
“I’ve been involved in shareholder activism for 19 years, and I have never before had my mic cut and I was never before arrested.”
TRANSCRIPT:
I am Peter Flaherty, Chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center.
If we had an independent chair, the Company would be less identified with Mr. Buffett’s political activities.
He’s donated tens of billions to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
As Bill Gates explained when the couple was still together, “although the foundation bears our names, basically half our resources have come from Warren Buffett.”
If “woke” culture is a disease, then philanthropy is the virus.
The Gates Foundation bankrolls the teaching of Critical Race Theory around the country, including that math is inherently racist.
The Gates Foundation offers a Gender Identity Toolbox which asserts that gender is the result of “socially and culturally constructed ideas.”
This is a lie. Gender is not a cultural construct. It is a genetic and biological fact.
1:08 WOOLLUMS INTERRUPTION
You are not going to censor what I say, ma’am. I’m very sorry. And I appeal to the Chair that I be allowed to continue. Sir?”
1:20 BUFFETT: “YOU MAY CONTINUE BUT UNDER THE THREE-MINUTE LIMITATION.”
Of Course. We know how much Bill Gates cares about children. He met and traveled with Jeffrey Epstein many times after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes.
The Gates Foundation had a huge influence over the COVID response fiasco.
Bill Gates defended China’s COVID policies and still discounts the possibility that the virus originated from a lab, even though U.S. intelligence agencies disagree.
The Gates Foundation may be the largest single donor to the “dark money” machine known as Arabella Associates.
1:54 BUFFETT TALKS OVER FLAHERTY (UNINTELLIGIBLE)
It funds causes like defunding the police that are making American cities unlivable.
Money goes, too, to groups conducting…
2:04 MICROPHONE GOES DEAD
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com