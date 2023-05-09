RFK JR. Says CIA Were “Definitely Involved In The Murder” Of JFK

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Junior has said that the CIA were definitely “involved in the murder” of his uncle John F Kennedy and the subsequent “60-year cover-up”.

During a recent interview Kennedy was asked “Do you believe they (the CIA) were involved in the murder of your uncle?”

He responded by saying: “They were definitely involved in the murder and the 60-year cover-up,” and then added: “They’re still not releasing, you know the papers that legally they have to release.”

Summit News reports: RFK Jr. also noted that his father Bobby Kennedy’s belief about assassination was that the CIA was responsible, noting that President Kenndy’s brother even called Langley and asked “did your people do this?”

During his campaign announcement last month, RFK Jr. spoke about his uncle vowing to “take the CIA and shatter it into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind” after the disastrous Bay of Pigs incident.

RFK Jr. emphasised that JFK had concluded before he was assassinated that “the function of the intelligence agencies had become to provide the military industrial complex with a constant pipeline of war.”

Kennedy Jr. promised to “let loose” on those who have attempted to silence him for 18 years, asserting “This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I’ve got a lot to talk about.”