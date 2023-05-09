Authors Say Transgenderism ‘Confuses People About Nature of Reality’ & Victimizes Children

The transgender industry is making billions from the confusion planted in young childrens’ minds according to authors Dr. Jeff Myers & Brandon Showalter.

The authors claim that gender ideologies work by confusing people about reality and push confused kids into becoming customers of the transitioning industry.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During an interview this month with Jan Jekielek on “American Thought Leaders”, Dr Meyers said:

Transgenderism is “an ideology that came out of the postmodern movement in the 1980s that is attempting to gain power by confusing people about the nature of reality. There’s a medical industry that comes along and says that if children are confused, they’ll use our products, and then, they stand to make tens of billions of dollars. The ideology and the industry fuels a problem and actually makes children double victims”

The Epoch Times reports: Myers and Showalter are authors of the book, “Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens From the Transgender Industry’s False Ideology,” published in March by Summit Ministries.

Showalter criticizes social media and influencers for trying to convince young people—many of whom are on the autism spectrum and suffer from mental health issues—to believe that they were born in the wrong body.

“It is physiologically impossible to become the opposite sex. We’ve seen this happen with previous social contagions, like anorexia, cutting, and other modes of self-harm that spread by social contagion. The same thing is happening with this situation,” he said in the interview. “What happens with autistic people, however severe or moderate or mild their autism, […] is they become enmeshed in a culture where their issues can be explained away by way of gender identity ideology.”

Myers points out that they have looked into supposed studies that claim that children who don’t get transgender procedures will commit suicide. He calls such studies “dead wrong” and the media interpretation of these studies a “lie.”

“When you look back at them, you realize, at very best, those studies show that people who go through these medical procedures see no improvement,” he said. “In my experience, young people who experience gender dysphoria, and I work with several thousand young people every year, always have comorbidities such as anxiety, depression, and unresolved childhood trauma. It’s all of these things all mixed together.”

According to Showalter, the reason why institutions are pushing gender agenda onto kids has to do with “institutional capture.”

Professional societies like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, and other therapy organizations are “completely buying in with brutal speed” the idea that the approach to treat gender disorder is to “only affirm whatever the child or the young person says that they are.”

“You are to immediately and unquestionably say that is correct and never, ever challenge it,” Showalter stated.

In March last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs released a document titled, “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People.” It endorsed that minors be subjected to hormone treatment and gender reassignment surgery.

On the same day, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network also released a document promoting surgical procedures on minors.

Read more here…