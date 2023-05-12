DHS producing videos teaching citizens how to report 'domestic terrorists' who read fake news

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has begun producing videos intended to teach the public how to report ‘domestic terrorists’ who read fake news online.

According to documents obtained by America First Legal (AFL) through a FOIA request, the DHS are producing a series of public videos meant to depict different scenarios in which citizens might encounter potentially “radicalized” individuals.

Citizens are then asked to choose what they think should be done about the encounter.

Most of the scripted scenarios feature people with conservative beliefs and values as the radicalized threat. For example, the DHS targeted “white suburban Moms” with pro-life beliefs:

Zerohedge.com reports: The series also targeted “old high school friends” who believe in “conspiracies” as examples of radicalized citizens in need of bystander intervention.

The video scripts, written under the DHS’s Office of Terrorism and Violence Prevention, was part of an internalized memo circulated on January 29th, 2021, only eight days after Joe Biden entered the White House. The program seems to have been developed in tandem with the “Disinformation Governance Board” which was eventually scrapped due to public opposition. It reveals an ongoing and disturbing trend within the Federal Government to implement authoritarian measures across the country, first using covid as an excuse, then using the January 6th protests as a rationale.

Let us not forget about Biden’s disinfo-czar Nina Jankowicz, also known as “Scary Poppins.”

The focus of these DHS efforts was overwhelmingly on conservatives, with a not-so-subtle implication that conservatives and constitutionalists (or anyone that questions official government narratives) are domestic terrorists. This was done while the DHS and Democrats mostly ignored the violent actions of BLM, Antifa, trans rights protesters, etc.

The covid era brought the US and many other western nations to the very edge of an Orwellian society in which partnerships between corporate institutions and government bureaucracy are exploited to suppress all political and scientific discourse. They created artificial fear and hype over a virus with a 0.23% Infection Fatality Rate, and they painted an unarmed protest at the capitol building (in which not a single person died because of the protesters) as an “insurrection.”

Now, we find that federal agencies are preparing propaganda to teach the public to act as informants, much like the communist Stasi in East Germany, to weed out and persecute liberty minded Americans. Or, to act as hall monitors for the state, correcting the behavior and speech of their friends, family and neighbors and creating an atmosphere of self censorship within the populace.

The most important question to ask is this: What are they afraid of?

Is the DHS afraid of legitimate domestic terrorist threats and they are perhaps misguided in promoting a pre-crime model for prevention? Or, is the government about to do something they know will anger the public; something that might inspire Americans to become militant, such as a broad crackdown on people’s freedoms? And if the latter is the case, wouldn’t the best method of prevention be for governments and bureaucrats to avoid enraging the public in the first place and to leave our freedoms alone?