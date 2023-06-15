Starbucks Ordered to Pay $25 Million To Manager They Fired For Being White

A jury has ordered Starbucks to pay more than $25 million in damages to a former regional manager.

The manager claimed she was fired because she was white following the arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia branch.

Earlier this week, a federal jury in New Jersey ordered Starbucks to pay $25.6 million to a former regional manager after determining that the company had fired her amid the fallout from the Rittenhouse Square episode…. because she was white.

Starbucks has been ordered by a jury to pay over $25 million in damages to a former regional manager they fired for being white as a sacrificial offering to the Black Lives Matter movement.

From The New York Times, “White Starbucks Manager Fired Amid Furor Over Racism Wins $25 Million”:

In April 2018, two Black men entered a Starbucks shop in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia for a business meeting with a white man who had not yet arrived. While they waited, and before ordering, one of the two asked to use the bathroom. He was refused. Eventually, they were asked to leave. When they did not, an employee called the police. The subsequent arrests, captured in videos viewed millions of times online, prompted accusations of racism, protests and boycott threats. The company’s chief executive apologized publicly, describing the way the men had been treated as “reprehensible.” Starbucks took the extraordinary step of temporarily closing 8,000 stores to teach workers about racial bias. Starbucks employees said they were forced to watch “video after video” of white cops attacking blacks as part of said “racial bias” training.