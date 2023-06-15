Residents Of Texas Apartment Complex Issued With Mandatory Curfew

An apartment complex in Austin, Texas has told its tenants that they will be subjected to a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in a letter claiming security concerns.

The growing homeless population and rising crime rates in the Texas capital are likely behind the “security” worries, although no official explanation was given by the complex.

Infowars reports: Residents living at the Array Apartments in Southeast Austin told KVUE News they were never warned ahead of the announcement and questioned the legality of the decision.

In a letter provided to the local news outlet, the complex’s parent company Disrupt Management explained people living at the apartments are not allowed to leave their homes between 10 and 5.

The letter recommends tenants get their grocery shopping and all other activities done before the 10 p.m. curfew or they’d be locked out of their homes.

A woman who has been living at the complex for eight years told KVUE, “Make sure you have your provisions before 10 p.m. Sounds like I’m in some hurricane area where they have martial law.”

The resident also verified her lease does not include any language about a curfew, saying, “I went back and there’s nothing in my lease saying they can do it.”

With no end date to the new curfew, the woman said, “If I can’t go outside or have friends over after 10, I may look for somewhere else to live.”

Individuals living at Array who work late night shifts or even early morning ones could also be left looking for a new place to live.