U.N. Issues ‘Global Code of Conduct’ for Social Media Platforms To Eradicate Conservatives

The United Nations has issued a ‘global code of conduct’ to American social media platforms, instructing them to ramp up their efforts in censoring conservatives ahead of the 2024 election.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, non-mainstream information on social media represents a “grave” threat to the globalist elite’s control over the narrative, and must be stomped out as a matter or urgency.

“The proliferation of hate and lies in the digital space is causing grave global harm now,” Guterres said at a press conference on Monday.

“It’s fueling conflict, death, and destruction now. It is threatening democracy and human rights now.”

Reclaimthenet.org reports: Free speech supporters should be on high alert. All of this talk of regulatory overreach could silence genuine dissent and critical voices, as has already been happening over the last several years. Legal scholars and civil liberties organizations are urging that the proposed code should meticulously consider the implications on free speech, and seek to establish a nuanced approach. The real ones should be calling for it to be scrapped altogether.

Treading Carefully: Guterres didn’t have his blinkers on. He put the alleged dangers of misinformation front and center of his argument – think COVID-19 (who could forget) – but was quick to demand an international code that’s transparent.

Behind the Curtain: The nitty-gritty of the code? It’s still a secret but Guterres said a “United Nations Code of Conduct” for digital platforms should be coming next year.

The general consensus is that it’s likely to be an umbrella approach – think media literacy programs, some new ground rules for social media platforms, and a dash of fact-checking – the same type of stuff that’s plagued the internet over the last few years.