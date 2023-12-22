mRNA Vaccines ‘Permanently Fuse Into Human DNA’, Study Finds

mRNA fragments from the Pfizer COVID vaccine permanently fuses into the DNA of humans, a newly published study has concluded.

The study looked at human DNA isolated from volunteers’ blood samples. Authors looked for matches between blood cells’s DNA and genetic sequences unique to the Pfizer COVID vaccine BNT162b2. After using tests, scientists found genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine in the genomes of blood samples analyzed.

Igor Chudov reports: Almost two years ago, I posted a description of a study that found integration of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine into human DNA, discovered by a lab experiment in a dish (in-vitro).

Experiments involving human cells in Petri dishes are easier and lead to easily reproducible results. However, there is always a question of whether the results of such experiments on cell cultures can be replicated in live human beings.

Specifically, does the COVID-19 vaccine reverse transcribe, integrate, and thus become part of human DNA in living, breathing humans? We had no answer to that question – until now.

Spoiler alert – the answer is yes – the mRNA Covid vaccine sometimes becomes a part of DNA.

The study by Dhuli et al. describes an interesting scientific discovery journey by Italian scientists exploring the so-called “Long Covid.”

At first, they detected spike protein, with certain features specific to Covid vaccines only, in the blood of some people suffering from Long Covid.

The detection happened long after vaccination.

Then, the study authors asked, how is long-term spike protein production possible? Could it be due to DNA changes making their cells into permanent spike-protein factories?

To answer that question, they used DNA-specific tests to detect the presence of COVID vaccine genetic code in the genomes of the cells of study subjects.

The supplement explains:

Did the scientists find anything interesting in these genomes?

The answer is yes – some experimental subjects’ DNA was altered and contained genes that could only come from the Pfizer COVID vaccine!

Authors note, above, that their findings are consistent with ‘intracellular reverse transcription’ – the vaccine becoming part of the genomes of its recipients!

Words of Caution

The above findings are unsettling and show that some vaccinated people experience forced alteration of their genomes, with spike protein-producing code permanently residing in the affected cells.

However, we do not know how many cells are affected in persons experiencing reverse transcription and integration of Pfizer vaccine code into their DNA. The methods used to detect such altered genetic strands are very sensitive. I hope the Pfizer vaccine-code-carrying cells are a small minority in each affected organism.

We also do not know if reproductive cells (eggs and sperm) are affected. Are there any newborns whose germ-line genes carry the Pfizer vaccine code? (check out this post by the Daily Beagle also)

Further, it appears that not every vaccinated person was affected by this reverse integration, and therefore, vaccinated individuals have hope that they were not the ones whose genomes were altered.

Additionally, the journal where this study was published is not the most prestigious. (Prestigious journals do not like to publish scientific findings critical of COVID vaccines.) I hope more studies will attempt to reproduce the authors’ methods to confirm their findings.

Remember that “Covid vaccine changes our genome” was considered an antiscience antivax trope and was constantly ridiculed by Pfizer-sponsored press.

It turns out that the truth is more nuanced…

Now that tests of the genomic DNA of vaccinated subjects have confirmed these fears, will apologies be forthcoming?