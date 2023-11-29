Seth Rich Cold Case Reopened, Judge Orders FBI To Hand Over DNC Work Laptop

The FBI has been ordered to hand over evidence about former DNC employee Seth Rich, who is believed to have leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks exposing the corruption and pedophilia among the top ranks of the Democratic Party.

Judge Amos L. Mazzant issued the order Wednesday morning, demanding the FBI provide “a timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich’s personal laptop, Seth Rich’s work laptop, the DVD and tape drive within 14 days following the issuance of this Memorandum of Opinion and Order.”

Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee, was murdered on his way home from a night out in Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2016. He was on the phone with his girlfriend when shots were fired. His killer or killers did not take any of his belongings including his wallet, watch, or phone.

Breaking: FBI ordered to turn over evidence regarding former DNC employee Seth Rich who was allegedly linked to leaking disparaging DNC emails to WikiLeaks prior to his untimely and controversial demise. pic.twitter.com/JGhsjlCtzJ — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) November 29, 2023

In December, the FBI finally admitted that it has in its possession a laptop owned by DNC staffer Seth Rich, who is believed to have leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks exposing the corruption and pedophilia among the top ranks of the Democratic Party.

A sworn declaration filed with a federal court on Dec. 9 states: “a three (3) page forensic report detailing the actions performed by an outside entity to image the work laptop.”

The report was among four documents that had never been disclosed by the FBI in relation to Rich’s murder investigation.

Americafirstreport.com reports: Journalist Sy Hersh said in 2017 that he was told by a source about an FBI report on Seth Rich. He said, according to the source, that Seth Rich’s computer showed the DNC staffer had relayed DNC documents to WikiLeaks, a pro-transparency group. Hersh made the disclosure in a phone call with Ed Butowsky, an investor who has later retracted claims about Rich being a WikiLeaks source.

Rich was gunned down in the early morning hours on July 16, 2016, near his home in Washington. The killing of Rich, the DNC’s voter expansion data director, remains unsolved. Authorities have claimed that the killing was a robbery gone wrong. Julian Assange, the head of WikiLeaks, has suggested that Rich passed DNC files to the group, which released the DNC files in 2016. U.S. authorities have alleged that Russians hacked into the DNC systems, but those allegations were made before the FBI received images from the DNC’s server to determine their validity.

The Metropolitan Police Department, the lead investigating agency, has declined to say whether the FBI was helping with the probe into Rich’s death.

New Records

The new records were found after the records office contacted an unnamed FBI special agent during its search for Rich’s work computer, according to FBI Records Chief Seidel.

The other records are a letter from a third-party that accompanied the work computer and two FBI chain of custody forms.

None of the records were indexed to Rich inside of the bureau’s central records system and neither the forensic report nor the custody forms mention Rich’s name, according to the FBI. They were also not included in an electronic file created for Rich’s case.

The agent claimed that disclosure of the records would harm an FBI investigation into the allegations that Russians had hacked into U.S. systems.

Bureau officials had previously claimed in sworn statements that the FBI had searched for records on Rich but did not locate any.

The FBI now wants the court to agree to keep the new records shielded from Brian Huddleston, a Texas resident who filed a lawsuit against the bureau over its ignoring a Freedom of Information request for records on Rich.

In 2020, for the first time, the FBI admitted it had files from a computer belonging to Rich. Some of those files were then released to Huddleston and made public, including documents that appear to suggest that someone could have paid for his death.