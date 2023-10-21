Palestinian Doctors Forced To Perform Surgery Using Light From Mobile Phones

Doctors working in Gaza hospitals are performing surgeries using the light from their mobile phones are treating infected wounds with vinegar.

Footage from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, shows doctors working with only the light from their mobiles, after Israeli blockades shut down the region’s main power station.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dr Mohammed Qandeel, the emergency director at Nasser Hospital said “It’s terrible and horrible, no words can describe it….For the last few days, we are sending a call for the human community that in the hospital we don’t have fuel… We are working with the patient on the mobile lights only, we don’t have any ICU beds.”

Man, f*** k this world.. fk it….



Palestinian doctors are carrying out operations on mobile lights.



Why is this allowed to happen? I’m losing it #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/O1HQuzhjhJ — Abier (@abierkhatib) October 20, 2023

ITV reports: Wards are overwhelmed after thousands of Gazans have sought shelter in the hospitals that remain functioning.

United Nations (UN) bosses are pleading for aid to make its way into Gaza after Israeli airstrikes and blockades on food, water, and fuel have devastated the area.

After talks with US President Joe Biden, Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah crossing. But the crossing has not yet been opened and the packages do not include fuel.

“It is appalling that fuel will not be allowed in, making the distribution of aid to the people who need it across Gaza impossible,” Melanie Ward, Chief Executive of Medical Aid for Palestinians, told ITV News on Thursday.

“Without electricity, the lights will go out in hospitals, desalination and sewage plants will not function, and many more people will die.”

Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group governing the Gaza Strip, launched an attack on an Israeli music festival on Saturday October 7, executing hundreds of civilians, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from Israel.

Over 3,700 Palestinians and more than 1,400 Israelis have died, according to their respective officials, as the conflict enters its fourteenth day.