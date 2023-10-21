Rachel Maddow Says ‘Trump Is Planning To Execute MSNBC Journalists For Treason’

Donald Trump is planning to charge MSNBC journalists with “treason” and “execute” them liberals if he is re-elected to the presidency, according to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

Maddow made the comment during an appearance on ABC’s The View while recycling the standard talking points about Trump attempting being a Russian asset who attempted “to overthrow the elected government of the United States” on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The Republican Party right now has to make a decision…but ultimately, if you listen to what Trump is saying, you don’t just sort of regard him as a spectacle, but you really listen to what he’s saying, he’s basically portraying a future for America if he is put back in the White House in which we don’t have another election after that ever, because the elections are all rigged, that the democratic processes can’t be trusted, that Congress should just work for him, that the Justice Department should just work for him, that’s a strongman form of government,” Maddow said.

“He wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so he can execute us!” she added. Watch:

WATCH: during an appearance on The View Rachel Maddow experienced a meltdown over the likely prospect of Trump being elected again in 2024, and claimed he will put the news station on trial and “execute us.” pic.twitter.com/BKbvpbSZef — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) October 20, 2023

Maddow, as usual, made up everything she said from whole cloth, but that didn’t stop certain Twitter users from thinking that it might not be such a bad idea….

We could only wish that was possible. — Mark Williams (@Wil33291927Mark) October 20, 2023