UK Teachers Union Advises Getting Rid Of Girls & Boys School Uniforms & Sports Lessons To Be ‘Trans-Inclusive’

Britain’s biggest teaching union is advising schools to stop segregated sports and to use gender-neutral uniforms in a push to become more “trans inclusive.”

The controversial new guidelines from the National Education Union (NEU) also tells teachers to put an end to boy and girl classroom seating as it might “distress” trans or non-binary students.

The Epoch Times reports: The official guidance—agreed by NEU’s executive committee—has been slammed by campaigners who say it will create a “hostile and untenable environment” for pupils, parents, and teachers “who do not agree with transgender ideology.”

Among the newly published advice, the union has included its own definitions of “transphobia” and “trans.”

It states that “transphobic behaviour” can be anything a complainant “reasonably perceives” to create “an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for them.”

The NEU’s definition of “trans”—which “goes further” than the Equality Act 2010—says “trans people need not have had any medical transition to be considered trans.”

The union’s new rules have raised concerns among some of its 500,000 members that those holding gender-critical views could be left open to unfair disciplinary action, or even being kicked out of the union.

One concerned member who contacted The Epoch Times called the guidance a “dangerous mess” that not only provides “little reassurance” to gender critical voices, but also “threatens free speech.”