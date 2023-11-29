FBI Begins Arresting Journalists Connected To Pizzagate Pedophile Ring

Pizzagate is real according to FBI lawyers in court who also quietly revealed that pedophiles connected to an elite pedophile ring are under active investigation and mass arrests are imminent.

Revelations from a Houston Texas courtroom in the case of a local educator caught up in a Pizzagate themed pedophile ring have completely destroyed the mainstream media’s longstanding cover up of the Pizzagate scandal.

Chalk this one up as more vindication for so-called conspiracy theorists. But more importantly, the news from the Houston courtroom provides hope that we are finally going to see justice served.

The bombshell admission from the FBI comes after a week of multiple arrests of public figures and fact checkers connected to Pizzagate – who previously tried to cover up the scandal as a “conspiracy theory.”

The latest Pizzagate-connected figure, Clint Harnden, worked at Texas A&M and was arrested on a sickening array of child sex and pornography charges earlier this month.

According to a statement by the FBI, Harnden was using many of the same words we caught Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta using in his bizarre emails with other member of the global elite including pizza, walnut sauce, dominoes, and hot dogs.

Are we still expected to believe the mainstream media when they tell us it is all a big coincidence?

We have obtained an FBI affidavit from a special agent assigned to the case and the details behind Harnden’s arrest are absolutely disgusting.

The entire Special Agent FBI affidavit can be viewed by clicking here.

I am not going to read out the entire text due to the extremely graphic nature of the details, but the document reveals that the FBI are on the same page as so-called conspiracy theorists, and that elite pedophiles who have been caught using Pizzagate code words and images are no longer safe from prosecution.

The truth is starting to leak out. The day is coming when the mainstream media and will no longer be able to deny Pizzagate is – and always was – all too real.

According to white hat FBI agents, mass arrests are on the horizon. In fact, they have already begun, starting with the propagandists who covered up the greatest criminal scandal of our time.

A close friend of both Pete Buttigieg and John Podesta has been sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping over 500 children.

Former Democrat College Park, Maryland, Mayor Patrick Wojahn, who was one of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg closest friends, was sentenced to 150 years in federal prison on Monday.

A well-connected Democrat politician convicted of child sex crimes would have been unthinkable just a few year ago. But the dominoes have started to fall.

Former CNN producer and proud pedophile John Griffin, who argued that a woman is a woman “regardless of her age”, was also found guilty of disgusting child sex crimes and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Now it is the turn of the chief propagandists in the mainstream media who covered up the Pizzagate scandal for years.

Mainstream journalist, fact checker, and close friend of John Podesta, who previously bragged about ‘debunking’ Pizzagate and misleading the public, was also arrested on a sickening slew of child rape charges.

Wojahn pled guilty in August to 140 counts of possessing and distributing a sickening array of child rape videos.

The Baltimore Sun listed Wojahn’s crimes as: “possession, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of material that exploits children — a mixture of misdemeanors and felonies with maximum penalties ranging from five to 10 years’ incarceration.”

Prosecutors argued Wojahn had victimized over 500 children worldwide, 52 of which were identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

X owner Elon Musk was taken aback by the massive number of children abused by Wojahn, remarking, “500 victims!! What the hell?!”

Democrat politicians, mainstream journalists and fact checkers are facing justice for the crimes. Prominent people are now talking about Pizzagate. And according to the FBI insider, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

When historians look back on this era it will be remembered as the time the globalist elite became arrogant, revealed their hand, and began to lose their grip on power.

The elite are aware the dam wall is about to burst and their crimes against humanity are about to be exposed to the mainstream.

As the people wake up and begin to rise up against them, the elite are scrambling to beg for mercy.

World Economic Forum professor Scott Galloway, who ordered government’s to implement strict lockdown measures during the pandemic, recently pleaded with the public for “forgiveness” and admitted that the draconian rules were “evil and unnecessary.”

Mainstream media have joined him in floating the idea of a “Covid amnesty” for the elite decision makers who ruined millions of lives by enforcing draconian lockdowns, masks on children, and barbaric vaccine mandates.

According to a viral Atlantic article, the elite, including Fauci, Gates and Biden, should be given a free pass and granted amnesty against prosecution as more and more evidence of their malpractice and outright criminality continues to surface.

We simply cannot grant the elite a little “grace and forgiveness,” let alone an amnesty, because this is an existential battle. To put it bluntly, the elite have been preying on our children while trying to murder the majority of us.

It’s time to double-down on our efforts to expose the elite and wake up as many people as possible. The World Economic Forum has demanded governments reduce the age of consent to 12, while urging governments to reduce their populations by 86% “as a matter or urgency” to save planet and give the globalist elite a “higher standard of living.”

