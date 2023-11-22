Friend of Pete Buttigieg and John Podesta Sentenced to Life for Raping 500 Kids

A close friend of both Pete Buttigieg and John Podesta has been sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping over 500 children.

Former Democrat College Park, Maryland, Mayor Patrick Wojahn, who was one of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg closest friends, was sentenced to 150 years in federal prison on Monday.

Wojahn pled guilty in August to 140 counts of possessing and distributing a sickening array of child rape videos.

Infowars.com reports: The Baltimore Sun listed Wojahn’s crimes as: “possession, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of material that exploits children — a mixture of misdemeanors and felonies with maximum penalties ranging from five to 10 years’ incarceration.”

Prosecutors argued Wojahn had victimized over 500 children worldwide, 52 of which were identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

X owner Elon Musk was taken aback by the massive number of children abused by Wojahn, remarking, “500 victims!! What the hell?!”

The judge suspended Wojahn’s sentence down to 30 years after she was satisfied with the level of remorse he’d shown, but cautioned he could be sent back to prison to serve out the other 120 years left on the sentence if he violated conditions of his 5-year parole.

Maryland also allows “nonviolent” offenders to be eligible for parole after serving 25% of their sentence, which in Wojahn’s case means he could be out in as little as 7 and a half years, at which point he must register as a sex offender.

Interestingly, Wojahn had previously made numerous visits to the Biden White House and met with high-profile politicians, including Pete Buttigieg, who evidently mentored him.

Photos circulating on social media show Wojahn taking several selfies with Buttigieg.

Hey, @PeteButtigieg…



Your good pal and mentee just received a 30-year prison sentence over a child p*rn case involving 500 victims.



pic.twitter.com/hB97pHcXcb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2023

Back in March, Fox News reported on the mentor-mentee relationship between Buttigieg and Wojahn (emphasis ours):

Wojahn is also a political mentee of Buttigieg, noting their friendship in an interview with LGBT news site the Washington Blade. “I actually met Mayor Pete Buttigieg shortly after I was elected mayor in 2015. I went to the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting in D.C. in January, and he was assigned to be my buddy,” Wojahn said. After meeting, the two chatted on the phone regularly, and Buttigieg gave Wojahn tips on what to expect ahead of the mayoral conference. The pair would meet again in person during an Obama White House reception after the conference where Wojahn’s husband, Dave Kolesar, would meet Chasten. Buttigieg would continue to mentor Wojahn through the conference. “I now serve in a leadership role as vice chair of city livability and bicycling in part due to his mentorship,” Wojahn said.

“In addition to his White House visits, he has also posted pictures with several Democratic lawmakers on social media, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, former DNC chair Tom Perez and Buttigieg, among others,” Fox News reported at the time.

One photo taken by Wojahn inside the White House even featured infamous Democrat operative John Podesta.

Was Wojahn a lone actor in his abuse of children, or is he the scapegoat for a wider network?